Forsberg will start Saturday's home game versus Seattle, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Forsberg, who occupied the starter's crease during the morning skate, is coming off a 22-save shutout victory Tuesday against Columbus. He has posted a mark of 7-8-2 this campaign with a 2.91 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 19 appearances. Forsberg allowed six goals on 61 shots against the Kraken last season en route to a 1-1-0 record.