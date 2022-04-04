Forsberg stopped 30 shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Detroit opened the scoring midway through the first period, but Ottawa tied it up before the intermission and pulled away in the second. Forsberg continues to be sharp in net for the Senators, allowing three goals or less in seven straight starts, and his 3-3-1 record over that stretch doesn't do justice to his sparkling 2.29 GAA and .930 save percentage.