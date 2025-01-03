Forsberg will be between the road pipes against the Blues on Friday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Although Leevi Merilainen drew the road start in Dallas on Thursday in the first half of a back-to-back set, Forsberg will return the crease for the first time since Dec. 8 after missing time with a lower-body injury. Forsberg made 11 appearances prior to his absence, posting a 4-6-0 record, 2.95 GAA and .889 save percentage. He'll have a favorable matchup during his first game back in action, as the Blues are averaging just 2.69 goals this season, which is the ninth-worst mark in the league.