Forsberg will start between the pipes and play the entirety of Friday's home preseason matchup with the Maple Leafs, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Forsberg is expected to enter the 2022-23 season as Ottawa's No. 2 netminder behind Cam Talbot. He went 22-17-4 while posting a 2.82 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 46 appearances with the Senators last season.