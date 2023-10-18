Forsberg will guard the home goal Wednesday versus the Capitals, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Forsberg won his first start of the season, stopped 19 of 21 shots against the Flyers on Saturday. So far, the Senators have alternated evenly between Joonas Korpisalo and Forsberg, with each getting two games as of Wednesday. The Capitals have scored just two goals across their two games to begin the campaign.
