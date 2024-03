Forsberg will start Friday at home against Arizona.

Forsberg was originally slated to start Saturday against Philadelphia while Joonas Korpisalo faced the Coyotes, but the latter will miss Friday's game with an illness. As of now, it's unclear if Korpisalo will be available Saturday or if Forsberg will be used on back-to-back nights. Forsberg is 11-9-0 with a 3.25 GAA and an .889 save percentage this season.