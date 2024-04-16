Forsberg will guard the road goal versus the Bruins on Tuesday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Forsberg played well in his last start Thursday versus Tampa Bay, turning aside 24 of 26 shots in regulation before securing a 3-2 win in the shootout. He'll try to end the season with a bang by picking up a win in a tough road matchup with a Boston team that's 24-10-6 at home this year.