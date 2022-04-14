Forsberg will patrol the crease during Thursday's road game versus the Bruins, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Forsberg was sharp in his last start Tuesday against Detroit, turning aside 24 of 25 shots en route to a 4-1 win. He'll attempt to pick up a second straight victory in a road matchup with a slumping Boston team that's lost three of its last four games.
