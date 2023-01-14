Forsberg will defend the road goal Saturday versus Colorado, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Forsberg is coming off a 26-save performance in Thursday's 5-3 win over Arizona. He has a record of 8-8-2 this season with a 3.04 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 21 appearances. The Avalanche sit 25th in the NHL with 2.88 goals per game this year.
