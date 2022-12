Forsberg will guard the road goal Sunday against Minnesota, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Forsberg surrendered four goals on 32 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to Dallas on Dec. 8 in his last outing. He has a 5-7-2 record this season with a 3.24 GAA and a .908 save percentage, Forsberg will get the second half of Ottawa's back-to-back after Cam Talbot played in Saturday's win over Detroit.