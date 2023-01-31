Forsberg will guard the road goal Tuesday against Montreal, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Forsberg is coming off a 28-save shutout win over the Canadiens on Saturday. He has a 10-10-2 record this season with a 3.09 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 26 appearances. Montreal sits 30th in the league this campaign with 2.52 goals per game.
