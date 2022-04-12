Forsberg will guard the road goal during Tuesday's matchup with the Red Wings, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Forsberg struggled a bit in his last start Saturday against the Rangers, surrendering five goals on 33 shots en route to a 5-1 defeat. He'll try to bounce back and secure his 18th win of the season in a road matchup with a Detroit team that's averaged 3.32 goals for at home this campaign, 13th in the NHL.