Forsberg will guard the road goal during Tuesday's matchup with the Red Wings, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Forsberg struggled a bit in his last start Saturday against the Rangers, surrendering five goals on 33 shots en route to a 5-1 defeat. He'll try to bounce back and secure his 18th win of the season in a road matchup with a Detroit team that's averaged 3.32 goals for at home this campaign, 13th in the NHL.
