Forsberg will guard the road net Sunday against the Devils, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Forsberg will look for his first win since Nov. 25 as he makes his first start in six games. The 32-year-old netminder is 4-8-1 this season with an .883 save percentage and 3.10 GAA.
