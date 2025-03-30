Forsberg will guard the road goal against the Penguins on Sunday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Forsberg will get the second half of Ottawa's back-to-back after Linus Ullmark played in Saturday's 3-2 win over Columbus. The 32-year-old Forsberg has a 9-11-1 record with two shutouts, a 2.75 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 25 appearances this season. Pittsburgh is tied with the Senators for 18th in the league with 2.92 goals per game in 2024-25.