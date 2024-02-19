Forsberg will guard the road goal Monday versus the Lightning, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.
Forsberg made 37 saves in a 6-3 win over Columbus last Tuesday. In 17 appearances this season, he sports an 8-0-0 record with a 3.32 GAA and an .892 save percentage. Tampa Bay ranks seventh in the league with 3.41 goals per contest this campaign.
