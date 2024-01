Forsberg will guard the road goal against Vancouver on Tuesday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Forsberg has won his past two outings, including a 45-save performance versus Buffalo on Sunday. In 13 games this campaign, he has posted a 7-6-0 record with one shutout, a 3.11 GAA and an .890 save percentage. The Canucks rank first in the league this season with 3.78 goals per contest.