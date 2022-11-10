Forsberg will defend the road crease against New Jersey on Thursday, Ken Warren of the Ottawa Citizen reports.

Forsberg will attempt to make amends after his poor performance a week ago, when he gave up five goals on 19 shots against Vegas before being pulled at the 10:14 mark of the second period. Forsberg is 3-6-0 in 2022-23, with a 3.59 GAA and an .898 save percentage. He will face the Devils who have been quite good in the early going, as they are 10-3-0 and atop the Metropolitan Division standings.