Forsberg will tend the home crease versus Vegas on Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Forsberg is off to a slow start as he is 3-5-0 with a 3.18 GAA and a .909 save percentage. His No. 1 status is in doubt with the imminent return of the injured Cam Talbot (ribs), so this is an important game for Forsberg. He'll face the Golden Knights who are 9-2-0 and have scored 35 goals this season while allowing just 19.