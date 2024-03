Forsberg will defend the visiting goal in Philadelphia on Saturday, according to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun.

Forsberg was pulled in his last game -- giving up four goals on 10 shots in a 6-3 loss in Washington on Monday. Forsberg is 11-9-0 with a 3.25 GAA and an .889 save percentage this season. The Flyers are averaging 2.98 goals, good for 20th in the NHL.