Forsberg will guard the home net Saturday against the Devils, Josh Bartlett of Sportsnet reports.

Forsberg came on in relief of Joonas Korpisalo on Thursday, allowing two goals on 14 shots versus the Panthers. Overall, Forsberg is 13-12-0 on the year with an .888 save percentage and 3.28 GAA. New Jersey is averaging 3.28 goals per game this season, though they've dropped their last three contests.