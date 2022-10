Forsberg will start Saturday's road matchup against Florida, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Forsberg's three-game win streak was snapped Thursday in a 4-2 loss to the Wild. The 29-year-old netminder played well that night with 36 saves on 39 shots. Forsberg has a 3-3-0 record this season with a 2.86 GAA and a .908 save percentage. He had a mark of 1-1-1 against the Panthers last year with a solid 2.59 GAA and .939 save percentage.