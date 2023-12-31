Forsberg will protect the home goal Sunday against Buffalo, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Forsberg made 30 saves in a 5-4 overtime win over Pittsburgh on Dec. 23 during his last outing. He has a 6-6-0 record this season with a 3.29 GAA and an .877 save percentage over 12 appearances. Buffalo is tied for 22nd in the league this campaign with 2.97 goals per contest.