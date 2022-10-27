Forsberg (undisclosed) will be back between the home pipes for the Senators on Thursday, per Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun.
Forsberg was inactive Monday but he's poised to return to the lineup for Thursday's contest with the Wild. The 29-year-old netminder is 3-2-0 to start the season, winning his last three starts while sporting a .904 save percentage.
