Forsberg will tend the home crease versus Vegas on Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Forsberg is off to a slow start as he is 3-5-0 with a 3.18 GAA and a .909 save percentage. His No. 1 status is in doubt with the imminent return of the injured Cam Talbot (ribs), so this is an important game for the native of Sweden. He will face the Golden Knights who are 9-2-0 and have scored 35 goals this season while allowing a miniscule 19.