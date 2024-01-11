Forsberg will defend the road crease in Buffalo on Thursday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Forsberg has been inconsistent this season, especially in his last three starts as he turned aside 45 shots Dec. 31 in a 5-1 win over Buffalo. He was terrible two days later, giving up four goals on 13 shots before he was pulled late in the opening period versus Vancouver. Forsberg was once again solid Saturday, stopping 43 shots in a 3-1 loss in Edmonton. Overall, Forsberg is 7-8-0 with a 3.34 GAA and an .889 save percentage. He will face the Sabres, who are 19th in goals scored this season, after finishing third in the NHL in 2022-23.