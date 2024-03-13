Forsberg will protect the road goal versus the Blue Jackets on Thursday, Senators play-by-play broadcaster Nicolas St-Pierre reports.

Forsberg will get between the pipes for the first time since March 1, when he allowed four goals on 29 shots versus the Coyotes. He served as backup during the Senators' road trip through California but didn't get any game action while bouncing back from a lower-body injury. He has gone 11-10-0 with a 3.29 GAA and an .888 save percentage in a difficult season behind an underwhelming Senators team.