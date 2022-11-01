Forsberg will start Tuesday's road game against Tampa Bay, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Forsberg has lost his past two outings despite stopping 89 of 96 shots during that stretch. He has a 3-4-0 record this season with a 3.04 GAA and a .913 save percentage through seven games played. Forsberg turned aside 50 of 52 shots en route to mark of 1-1-0 versus the Lightning last year