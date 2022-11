Forsberg will patrol the crease during Wednesday's home game versus the Sabres, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Forsberg was pretty solid in his last start Thursday against New Jersey, turning aside 37 of 41 shots, but he ultimately came away with a loss due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. The 29-year-old netminder will try to snap his personal five-game losing streak in a home matchup with a Buffalo team that's also been struggling mightily of late, having lost six straight contests.