Forsberg will guard the home crease against San Jose on Saturday, Claire Hanna of TSN.ca reports.

Forsberg is 4-7-1 with a 3.43 GAA and a .904 save percentage this season -- he'll be making his first start in six games Saturday. He missed a couple of games with a lower-body injury, but otherwise Forsberg's been healthy as Cam Talbot has taken over as the Senators' No. 1 goaltender. Forsberg will face Erik Karlsson and the Sharks, who have scored 77 goals in 26 games.