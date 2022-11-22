Forsberg allowed a goal on 23 shots in relief of Cam Talbot in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Sharks.

Forsberg entered the game early in the second period after Talbot's was pulled for performance reasons. It's the second straight game in which the Senators have made a change in net after Forsberg was pulled from his last start. The 29-year-old has a 3.43 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 13 appearances, while his record remains at 4-7-1. With both of Ottawa's goalies struggling, Wednesday's game versus the Golden Knights looks like a matchup to avoid for fantasy managers.