Forsberg kicked out 30 of 31 shots in a 5-1 win over Montreal on Wednesday.

Back in the lineup for the first time since April 12 and armed with a one-year contract extension, Forsberg showed no signs of rust from his three-week absence due to a lower-body injury. Joel Edmundson's goal from point blank in the final minute of the first period was the lone blemish of Forsberg's box score, as the 28-year-old netminder improved to 3-3-1 with a 2.87 GAA and .917 in seven appearances with the Senators.