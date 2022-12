Forsberg stopped all 14 shots he faced in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Forsberg entered the game in the second period after Cam Talbot allowed five goals on 14 shots. Despite Forsberg's efforts, the Senators couldn't overcome a four-goal deficit. The 30-year-old netminder is 5-7-1 with a .910 save percentage on the season. Forsberg should continue to serve as the backup on Ottawa but he could see more opportunities if Talbot continues to struggle.