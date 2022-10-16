Forsberg made 29 saves in a 3-2 loss to Toronto on Saturday.

It was another strong performance for Forsberg -- the score was tight, but the game was filled with chances at both ends. He's quietly been on a tear through 2022. Forsberg's .921 save percentage is the fourth-best league-wide since Jan. 1. He's not on the top-10 goalie list in the eyes of most fantasy managers, but that'll change if he keeps this up.