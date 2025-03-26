Forsberg made 21 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.
Making just his second start since the 4 Nations Face-Off, Forsberg played well as the two teams traded goals through the first two periods, but the Senators never found a response after Tage Thompson flicked home the winner early in the third. In six outings overall since the beginning of February, Forsberg has a 2.35 GAA and .910 save percentage, but his workload behind Linus Ullmark will likely remain light as long as Ottawa is still attempting to lock up a playoff spot.
