Forsberg stopped 23 of 25 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Forsberg earned his second win in a row behind a strong start from the Senators' offense in Monday's game. He hadn't won consecutive outings since December. The 31-year-old netminder is at 9-8-0 with a 3.24 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 18 appearances. He's started two of five games for the Senators since the All-Star break, so it appears Forsberg is starting to chip away at Joonas Korpisalo's No. 1 role. Korpisalo will likely be between the pipes Tuesday versus the Panthers.