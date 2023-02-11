Forsberg left Saturday's game against Edmonton on a stretcher after suffering what appeared to be a knee injury, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Forsberg stopped 31 of 37 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Oilers prior to leaving the contest late in the third period. There was no update on the 30-year-old netminder following the game.
