Forsberg allowed seven goals on 38 shots in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Forsberg and the Senators were only down 3-2 after two periods, but Carolina exploded with four goals in the final frame, sticking the 31-year-old netminder with the loss. Forsberg falls to 12-11-0 with an .887 save percentage and 3.39 GAA this season though he'll likely continue to split work with Joonas Korpisalo down the stretch. The Senators will look to bounce back Tuesday in another tough road matchup with the Bruins.