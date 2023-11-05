Forsberg appeared in relief Saturday and allowed three goals on 17 shots in a 6-4 loss to Tampa Bay.
Starter Joonas Korpisalo was pulled midway through the second after allowing three goals on 20 shots. After the Sens opened the scoring, the Bolts took over and neither goalie had support. Forsberg is 2-2-0 with a 3.42 GAA and .863 save percentage. Keep him benched until the team in front of him has settled.
