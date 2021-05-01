Forsberg (lower body) will patrol the crease for Saturday's contest in Montreal, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Forsberg will return from a seven-game absence Saturday after suffering a lower-body injury. The 28-year-old is 2-3-1 with a .910 save percentage and 3.18 GAA through six appearances with the Senators this season. He'll face a Montreal squad that was near the bottom of the league with just 2.24 goals per game during April.
