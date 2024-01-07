Forsberg will guard the road goal in Saturday's game versus the Oilers.
Forsberg has allowed 18 goals over his last five outings, going 2-3-0 in that span. He'll have a tough matchup Saturday, as the Oilers' offense has been clicking with 29 goals over their last six contests.
