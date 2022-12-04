Forsberg made 35 saves in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
Tomas Hertl beat Forsberg twice in the second period -- the first into an open net and the second on a tap-in. But that was it. Forsberg bricked things up to help deliver the Sens their seventh win in their last 11 games (dating back to November 12).
