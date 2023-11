Forsberg will be between the home pipes versus the Islanders on Friday, per Ian Mendes of The Athletic.

Forsberg played well in Sweden. stopping 24 shots as well as all three shots in the shootout, in a 2-1 win over Minnesota on Saturday. Forsberg is 6-3-3 with a 3.21 GAA and .860 save percentage. He will take on the Islanders, who are averaging 2.56 goals per game, tied for 29th best in the NHL.