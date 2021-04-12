Per TSN 1200 Ottawa, Forsberg was the first goalie off during morning skate, indicating that he'll start in Monday's home game versus the Jets.

Forsberg is set for a second straight start despite losing his last two games. The 28-year-old has been solid this season with a .908 save percentage, though his 1-3-1 record is less appealing for fantasy purposes. The Jets enter Monday's matchup with a three-game win streak, and they scored at least four goals in each contest.