Forsberg will get the starting nod at home against the Sabres on Sunday, Claire Hanna of TSN Sports reports.

Forsberg will make his first appearance since Dec. 18. The 30-year-old is sporting a 3.24 GAA and a .906 save percentage alongside a 5-8-2 record. He stopped a combined 61 of 64 shots in his two previous matchups with Buffalo this season.