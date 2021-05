Forsberg will get the starting nod for Sunday's road tilt with the Flames, Hailey Salvian of The Athletic reports.

Forsberg made his first appearance in nearly a month Wednesday and allowed just one goal on 31 shots in the win over Montreal. The 28-year-old owns a 2.87 GAA and a .917 save percentage in seven games with the Senators this season. Sunday will be his first meeting against a Flames team that averaged 2.57 goals per game this season, the fifth-fewest in the league.