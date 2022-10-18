Forsberg will guard the home goal Tuesday versus the Bruins, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
Forsberg has lost both of his starts this season, but he's allowed just five goals on 66 shots for a .924 save percentage. The Bruins have been a solid team so far, though they're on the second half of a back-to-back and may not be able to keep up for the whole game, which could be a good thing for Forsberg.
