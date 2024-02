Forsberg made 14 saves in a 4-1 win over the Stars on Thursday.

The only puck that got past him came on a rebound in a net-front scrum in the late first period. Forsberg has played in three of the Sens last six games, winning all three and allowing just six goals (.925 save percentage). The other three games? All losses. Watch for Forsberg to pick up a few more starts short-term, so check your wire. He's unrostered in a lot of leagues.