Forsberg made 20 saves in a 6-2 win over the Coyotes on Saturday.

Dylan Guenther chipped the biscuit over Forsberg's glove on a second-period power play and Clayton Keller was awarded a goal a few minutes later when his pass attempt went in off a Sens' defender. Forsberg has now won three consecutive games and is 3-2 with a 2.82 GAA and .904 save percentage.