Forsberg will defend the road goal in Monday's game versus the Jets, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Forsberg has put up a .924 save percentage and a 1-0-1 record as a member of the Senators, who will ride the hot hand and provide Forsberg with his third start in four games. The Jets are coming off back-to-back losses to the Maple Leafs in which they totaled just two goals, but they won four of their previous five games before that series.
More News
-
Senators' Anton Forsberg: Pockets well-deserved first win•
-
Senators' Anton Forsberg: Draws start Saturday•
-
Senators' Anton Forsberg: Keeps team in it•
-
Senators' Anton Forsberg: Making Senators debut•
-
Senators' Anton Forsberg: Slated for backup duties•
-
Senators' Anton Forsberg: Back from minors•