Forsberg will defend the road goal in Monday's game versus the Jets, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Forsberg has put up a .924 save percentage and a 1-0-1 record as a member of the Senators, who will ride the hot hand and provide Forsberg with his third start in four games. The Jets are coming off back-to-back losses to the Maple Leafs in which they totaled just two goals, but they won four of their previous five games before that series.