Forsberg made 29 saves in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

The Senators took care of business at home against a slumping Sabres team that has now dropped seven consecutive games. Forsberg's only blemish was a second-period power-play goal off the stick of Tage Thompson. That marker tied the score at a goal apiece, but Ottawa retook the lead less than four minutes later and never looked back. The victory snapped a five-game winless stretch for Forsberg (0-4-1) and improved his season record to 4-6-1. It's nice to see him get off the schneid, but the Swedish netminder will still be tough to trust until he shows he can hang with tougher opponents.